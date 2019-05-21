Governor's schedule shows meeting with Tom Hanks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico's governor had a chance to meet one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's weekly schedule shows a May 9 "Meet and Greet" with Tom Hanks, who is filming the sci-fi drama called "Bios." A spokesperson for the governor says they chatted about the state during the encounter.

In March, an Albuquerque woman got a surprise from Tom Hanks when he sang happy birthday to her at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse.