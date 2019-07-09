Governor releases ‘progress report’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State officials are giving a six-month progress report for Michelle Lujan Grisham’s time in office.

The governor says one big focus is creating jobs. She says the state is now working on social media campaigns to hire new people into government jobs. She also says they have pulled people from as far as Oregon to join local departments.

Her report also shows advancements in the state’s medical cannabis program and a new plan to keep medical professionals in rural areas by rolling out local training programs.

The governor says officials are also looking to other states for ideas on how to improve state run programs.