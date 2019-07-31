Governor plans more oversight of boarding homes for those with mental illness

(KRQE)- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and her administration are moving forward with new regulations that would increase state oversight of boarding homes for people with mental illness.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that part of these regulations includes requiring the homes to be licensed and inspected. New Mexico has roughly 100 boarding homes that are not regulated, most near the state’s only psychiatric hospital in Las Vegas the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute.

The Journal reports that the Health Department has not regulated boarding homes for years. Agency officials during former Governor Martinez’s administration said they did not adopt new regulations because they did not have the legal authority to do so.

The administration says they plan to propose these regulations in the coming weeks.