Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Sen. James White

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor has ordered flags at half staff in honor of the late New Mexico Sen. Jim White. The Republican and Air Force veteran died last week at the age of 77-years-old.
White served in the New Mexico Legislature for more than a decade, representing the East Mountains and Moriarty. The governor remembered him as a lawmaker who put his constituents before party interests. The flag order runs Tuesday, Jan. 19, through sundown Thursday, Jan. 21.
The governor issued the following statement:
“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jim White. He was an honorable public servant. He served his country as a member of the Air Force and his state as a representative and later senator. His district was well-served by his willingness to put his constituents before party interests. I offer my condolences to his family and friends, and my prayers are with those who loved him.”