Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Sen. James White

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor has ordered flags at half staff in honor of the late New Mexico Sen. Jim White. The Republican and Air Force veteran died last week at the age of 77-years-old.

White served in the New Mexico Legislature for more than a decade, representing the East Mountains and Moriarty. The governor remembered him as a lawmaker who put his constituents before party interests. The flag order runs Tuesday, Jan. 19, through sundown Thursday, Jan. 21.

The governor issued the following statement: