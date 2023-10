ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is ordering all flags in the state to be flown at half staff this weekend to mourn the lives lost in Israel.

The order begins Friday and runs through Monday. Along with the order, the governor also issued a statement saying in part, “New Mexico stands 100% with the nation of Israel, and the right of Israel to defend itself. We must always stand together against terrorism.”