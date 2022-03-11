NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With some key priorities not making it into the recently passed crime package, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says calling a special legislative session if not the answer.

Some of those priorities that did not make it included changes that would make it easier to hold defendants in jail until trial. Last year a special session was called to legalize recreational cannabis, she says it would not work this time.

“We ran out of time on cannabis and we had large agreement about where we are and what we needed. Here we don’t have agreement on what we need to do about pretrial detention and bail reform,” said Lujan Grisham.