SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new acting secretary for the state’s Economic Development Department (EDD) has been named by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Mark Roper will succeed Jon Clark, who starts his new job with the New Mexico State Investment Council on January 22.

Roper joined EDD in 2014 as a community, rural, and business development representative and has held the position of Division Director for Economic Development since 2019.

According to an EDD press release, Roper has also been a licensed electrician and HVAC mechanic and has worked in radio marketing and communications. He has also been an elected official in Raton and a member of the New Mexico Municipal League Board of Directors.

While at EDD, Roper has been a part of boosting development along New Mexico’s International Borderplex, helped recruit companies to New Mexico from Germany, Taiwan, Singapore, and Australia, and has been involved in some of the agency’s biggest deals including Facebook, Intel, Netflix, Universal Hydrogen, Maxeon Solar, and Hota Industrial.

Roper is a seventh-generation New Mexican with a background in media, marketing, and public service at the state and community levels. He is a native of Raton, a former resident of Roswell, and currently lives in Albuquerque.