NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Tuesday it was announced that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has proclaimed March as Arbor Month in New Mexico. Arbor Day also falls on the second Friday of March.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Iron Man sculpture toppled in downtown car crash
- New Mexico: New Mexico chile farmer calling it quits
- Crime: Jury finds three men guilty of murdering Albuquerque teens
- Entertainment: Three crew members from ‘Rust’ file lawsuit
Cities and higher education institutions that have been recognized as Tree Cities or Tree Campuses will be provided tree seedlings courtesy of the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department. Cities and campuses that would like to apply for ‘tree’ status can do so online.
New Mexicans are being urged to plant a tree in March. Information on how to find out what kind of tree is best for your area can be found online.