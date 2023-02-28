NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Tuesday it was announced that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has proclaimed March as Arbor Month in New Mexico. Arbor Day also falls on the second Friday of March.

Cities and higher education institutions that have been recognized as Tree Cities or Tree Campuses will be provided tree seedlings courtesy of the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department. Cities and campuses that would like to apply for ‘tree’ status can do so online.

New Mexicans are being urged to plant a tree in March. Information on how to find out what kind of tree is best for your area can be found online.