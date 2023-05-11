NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Border Patrol said 60,000 people are waiting near the United States-Mexico border in hopes of seeking asylum now that the deadline for Title 42 has passed. In El Paso, our sister station KTSM reported that 1,000 migrants are waiting just across the border. Officials hope to process them within the next 24 hours.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tweeted that her office is in close communication with cities and counties to make sure they are supported Thursday night. She called for a comprehensive humanitarian response and urged Congress to pass immigration reform legislation immediately.