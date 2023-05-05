NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has been selected to serve on the United States Climate Alliance Executive Committee as co-chair with New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This will put Lujan Grisham in a place to represent New Mexico in the global movement to combat climate change.

Lujan Grisham has taken some impactful steps in climate change efforts, including issuing an executive order to set statewide greenhouse gas targets, establishing a Climate Change Task Force, championing the Energy Transition Act – to have 80% of New Mexico’s electricity come from renewable sources – and enforcing rules regarding the release of methane and ozone precursors.

I am honored to have my peers elect me to this important position with the U.S. Climate Alliance. New Mexico is undoubtedly recognized as a global leader in developing policies to mitigate climate change, and I look forward to working with my counterparts in 14 other states to continue bolstering the nation’s strategies to address the ongoing climate crisis. Michelle Lujan Grisham

The U.S. Climate Alliance consists of 25 governors, including newly-elected California Governor Gavin Newsom, as well as co-chairs Janet Mills, Governor of Maine, and Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington.