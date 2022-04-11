NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday morning that her mother passed on Sunday. The Governor and her brother Gregory issued a statement saying Sonja Lujan died of natural causes, she was 82-years-old.

The governor issued the following statement:

“My mother was truly one of a kind. Like so many caring and devoted mothers, she became a dedicated advocate for my sister Kimberly and children with disabilities across the country simply because there was no other choice. She worked to right every wrong and fought for the best standard of care, refusing to back down when she knew there was more that could be done. Her tenacity and determination in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges has inspired me every single day of my adult life. She taught me to fight hard – to make sure no one is left behind, that no family is lacking the support they need and deserve. Together with my father, my mother taught me the importance of service to your community – of working to ease the burdens of others. Though neither of them ever ran for office, they exhibited true dedication to New Mexico and its people.

“She adored her family, and we treasured every minute we had with her. She was my mom, irreplaceable, and I love her dearly. My family and I are grateful that she spent her final days surrounded by the people she loved – we will miss her very, very much.”

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham