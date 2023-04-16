NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday. She spoke about abortion rights and the future of medications for abortion in our state.

Right now, New Mexico has a law both codifying rights to abortion, abortion care and access, as well as gender-affirming care in the state

“New Mexico’s position and mine is that we should not be interfering with a woman’s right medical situation and her decision about that life-threatening potential circumstance. We shouldn’t be doing that,” said Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham also said that for the state, there is no limit on when women could receive an abortion but late-term abortions should occur as rarely as possible, and they should be only for life-threatening conditions of the fetus or the mother.