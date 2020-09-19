Governor: Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state Capitol during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. The leader of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. called Wednesday, June 23, 2020, on Lujan Grisham to end efforts to fight a court ruling that orders improvements in education for members of his tribe and other vulnerable groups. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool,File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered Saturday that all flags be flown at half-staff in the state of New Mexico in recognition of the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The U.S. Flag code states that upon the death of an associate justice of the Supreme Court, flags shall be flown at half-staff form the day of death until interment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss