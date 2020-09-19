Governor: Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered Saturday that all flags be flown at half-staff in the state of New Mexico in recognition of the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The U.S. Flag code states that upon the death of an associate justice of the Supreme Court, flags shall be flown at half-staff form the day of death until interment.
