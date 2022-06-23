CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE)- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an emergency declaration for Chama as residents continue to deal with having no water. The trouble started a month ago when people living in Chama started seeing low water pressure because of a leak in the distribution system. Then earlier this week, residents turned on the taps to find nothing coming out at all.

The state has been sending the village water for the past couple of weeks and connecting officials with contractors to fix the problem. Rio Arriba County approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency for Chama and now with the governor’s emergency declaration, Chama will be eligible for $450,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the county.