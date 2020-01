SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham is considering who should replace Maggie Hart Stebbins as Bernalillo County’s Third District Commissioner.

The Governor is looking to fill the position after Hart Stebbins was appointed the state’s Natural Resources Trustee. Seven candidates are up for the one-year appointment.

The governor’s office said she hopes to have a decision by the next county commissioner’s meeting on January 14.