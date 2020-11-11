Governor appoints new state health secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday she has appointed a new New Mexico Department of Health Secretary. Dr. Tracie C. Collins, dean of the College of Population Health at the University of New Mexico, will officially begin work in mid-December.

“I am honored and excited to serve our state as health secretary,” said Secretary-designate Collins, M.D. in a news release. “I want to thank the governor for her confidence in me. This is a very challenging time for all of us. There is much work to be done to ensure the health and safety of New Mexicans. But I know the dedicated professionals of the Department of Health, and the many health care leaders throughout our state, are going to continue working tirelessly to address the needs of our diverse communities, both in this current crisis and beyond.”

Prior to her leadership of the College of Population Health at UNM, she served as chair of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Kansas. She also served as the Kansas Health Foundation distinguished professor of public health and as a professor of internal medicine.

When she was at the University of Minnesota, she was co-leader of the Primary Care Research Consortium, co-director of the school’s Center for Health Equity Research Core, and an associate professor of medicine. Then in Texas, Collins was an assistant professor of medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine and the director of the General Internal Medicine Consult Service of the Michael E. DeBakey V.A. Medical Center in Houston.

Secretary-designate Collins will replace former Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel, who announced her retirement in July.