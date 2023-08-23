OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has named Albert R. Greene III as the new Otero County Magistrate Judge. Greene replaces Judge Michael Ryan Suggs who resigned as of June 30. Greene III will begin his new role on October 2.

According to a news release, Greene III was a domestic relations hearing officer with the Twelfth Judicial District Court beginning in January 2023. Before that, he served as a senior Children’s Court attorney with the New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department. Greene has degrees from Drew University and the Quinnipiac University School of Law.