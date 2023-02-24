NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointment of Mark D. Standridge to fill a vacancy at the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces. He has previously worked for the City of Las Cruces as a Deputy City Attorney where he represented cases for private practices.

Standridge is currently investigating and prosecuting felony criminal cases as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico. He graduated from the University of Arizona and the UNM School of Law.