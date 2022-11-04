NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Court in New Mexico said it has received reports of another scam. This one involves claims on witness testimony.

The Court Clerk said the scammers claim people failed to appear in court to testify and ask them to transfer funds to avoid arrest.

The caller may even use the names of real court employees and judges. The court said it will never assess a fine or penalty over the phone. Anyone who identifies themselves as a federal court official, and isn’t actually an official, is committing a crime, the court said.

If you receive a phone call and aren’t sure if it’s a scam, you can contact the United States District Court at 505-348-2000. If you’d like to report a scam, you can contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 505-889-1300 and select option #1.