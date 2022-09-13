NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration for Hidalgo County following historic flooding. The executive order gives $750,000 in funding from the department. The declaration comes after monsoon rain led the Gila River levels to rise to historic levels. The funding will help the county recover from the flooding, which includes repairing roads.
Gov. signs emergency declaration for Hidalgo County after flooding
by: Anna Padilla
