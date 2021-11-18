Gov. signs emergency declaration for Catron County following heavy rainfall, flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order that declares a state of emergency in Catron County providing local governments with resources and funding needed to recover from the heavy rainfall and severe flooding that impacted the county in late July. Similar to declarations for Lincoln, Chaves, Valencia, Eddy, Doña Ana, Mora, and Rio Arriba counties, the order provides up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support public recovery efforts.

According to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in this case, the state constitution does not allow state emergency funds to be used for direct financial assistance to private individuals.

The news release also states the order also means that affected localities within the county could also be eligible for state assistance. It states declarations authorize New Mexico National Guard activation for support and direct all cabinet departments to assist with a statewide response.