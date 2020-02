NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor has ordered flags to fly at half staff on Monday in honor of a fallen New Mexico Guardsman.

Specialist Walter Lewark of Mountainair died from a non-combat related incident while deployed in Africa.

Besides being a Guardsman, Lewark even served his local community as a Mountainair Police Officer and a volunteer firefighter in Torrance County.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Moriarty Civic Center.