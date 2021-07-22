Gov. orders flags to half-staff for firefighter killed in accident

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flags across the state will fly at half staff to honor the firefighter killed in an accident. Caballo Volunteer Fire Department Janet Tracy died Tuesday near Truth or Consequences when New Mexico State Police say a fire truck back over while she was helping a crash victim.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered flags lowered starting Friday through sunset on Sunday. A funeral procession is also planned for Sunday. No other information was provided.