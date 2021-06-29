Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visits new veterans facility in Angel Fire

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham visited the Angel Fire Veterans Cemetery on Monday to tour the new facility. The facility is now open to the public after a soft launch last year during the pandemic.

Gov. Lujan Grisham and Veterans Services Secretary Sonya Smith met with staff and local veterans to visit the new Vietnam Memorial Wall. The state allocated $2 million in capital outlay in 2020 for the new Vietnam Memorial Wall, which is a smaller replica of the memorial in Washington D.C. The Department of Veterans Services began managing the memorial in 2017.

According to a news release, as of this month, there are 40 veterans and dependents interred at the cemetery. Angle Fire is one in three state veteran cemeteries, along with one in Gallup and Fort Stanton.