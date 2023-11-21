NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Teresa Casados to permanently lead the Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD).

CYFD oversees foster care and adoption services, juvenile justice, and behavioral health for youth in New Mexico. Casados served as interim secretary since April 2023, after Secretary Barbara Vigil stepped down from the role.

“Teresa Casados has left an indelible mark at CYFD over just a few months, delving into evaluating processes and structures to make sure they all squarely support a singular goal: to serve the state’s most vulnerable children,” said Lujan Grisham. “She has already delivered results, and I have no doubt the momentum will continue from here.”

Casados will step down from her role as Chief Operating Officer in the Governor’s Office on Nov. 27. “I am honored to get to serve in this position permanently. Over the past six months here, I have seen the dedication of the employees in the Department who do some of the most challenging work in the state with determination, compassion, and teamwork,” said Casados. “We are making great strides in restructuring the organization, hiring, and ensuring transparency, and there is much more work to do for the children and families in our care. I am grateful to the Governor for this opportunity to serve the young people of our state.”