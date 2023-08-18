GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Cynthia H. Clark as a Grant County Magistrate Court judge. Clark filled the vacancy after Judge Justin Garwood retired on Aug. 4.

Clark has been a staff attorney with the Sixth Judicial District Court since 2022. Prior to that position, she served as Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Sixth Judicial District. Clark is originally from Minnesota and received her Bachelor of Arts in Government from the College of St. Benedict. She graduated from the Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul. She is also a member of the State Bar in Minnesota and New Mexico.

Her appointment will begin on Oct. 2.