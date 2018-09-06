Gov. Martinez, Brian Urlacher attend energy summit in Carlsbad

State leaders and energy executives gathered in Carlsbad Thursday to talk about the needs of the industry and how it helps New Mexico.

Oil and gas production has been one of the biggest economic drivers in the state in recent years.

The Carlsbad Mayor Pro Tem says networking events like this doesn’t just benefit oil producing areas like Eddy and Lea County, but the entire state.

Governor Susana Martinez attended the summit along with local officials.

Pro-football star Brian Urlacher attended and even spoke at the event.