Gov. Martinez has announced that the company Stampede Meat will expand to Sunland Park, creating close to 1,300 jobs in the process.

The Illinois-based company is investing more than $36 million in infrastructure and the renovation of the former Tyson plant.

New Mexico beat out Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa for the competitive expansion.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department will invest up to $3 million in Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funds in the expansion.