Gov. Martinez allegedly hired ex-cop to do handiwork at Governor’s mansion

KRQE News 13 has learned a state cop who was on former Gov. Susana Martinez’s security detail was hired to do work on the Governor’s mansion by the Governor’s Office.

This is the same State Police officer who was accused of having a “personal relationship” with the governor in a high-profile lawsuit. KRQE News 13 learned Ruben Maynes did handiwork at the Governor’s mansion, that’s raising more questions about their relationship.

“There clearly is evidence of a personal relationship,” said Tom Grover. The guard in question, now former state cop Ruben Maynes, was responsible for protecting the governor, going everywhere she did.

“It became clear that Ruben Maynes was essentially a protected species at the request or direction of the governor,” said Grover. Thomas Grover is the attorney for State Police Officer Tony Fetty, who also worked on the governor’s security team.

Fetty filed a lawsuit in January, accusing the governor and then-State Police Chief Pete Kassetas of giving Maynes special treatment. He even raised questions about a $200,000 out-of-court settlement that the state awarded Maynes, saying he used it to pay off gambling debts to fellow officers and the governor.

“He was obtaining loans, if not advances, from the governor on a personal level to pay off these debts.”

Now, KRQE News 13 is learning Maynes also did some work on the Governor’s mansion. The state’s Facilities Maintenance Division found documents that show Maynes, who’s also a handyman, was hired to install blinds at the mansion’s guardhouse four years ago.

However, there are no records showing how much he was paid. Maynes resigned from State Police in 2015.

KRQE News 13 asked General Services why there aren’t more records on Maynes’ work on the governor’s mansion. News 13 is told that’s because the money for the job may have come out of Gov. Martinez’s discretionary fund.

A quick Facebook search shows Maynes has a business installing shades and blinds. A decade ago, he was fined for contracting without a license. He was accused of doing the same thing in Arizona last year.

A Phoenix man told CBS News in Phoenix he hired Maynes to do patio work, paid him $3,500 up front, then never saw him again. Turns out, Maynes wasn’t a licensed contractor in Arizona.

