Gov. Lujan Grisham, Xcel Energy officials to mark completion of Sagamore Wind Project

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Senator Martin Heinrich will join Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy and David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy New Mexico in a remote news conference to mark the completion of company’s new 522-megawatt Sagamore Wind Project in Roosevelt County, New Mexico at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

Xcel Energy reports in a press release that the project will provide enough clean and affordable electricity to power around 194,000 homes annually. Construction on the fourth quarter of the project was initiated in August 2019.

Sagamore Wind Project is expected to cost around $900 million and will involve several New Mexico companies and employees.

