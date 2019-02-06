Gov. Lujan Grisham withdraws National Guard troops from NM border Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered the majority of National Guard troops deployed at the state's southern border to withdraw.

The governor directed troops in Hidalgo County and surrounding counties remain in place to help with the ongoing humanitarian needs of communities there.

She says they have seen large groups of families, women and children crossing over the border in the remote Antelope Wells area in recent months.