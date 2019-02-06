New Mexico

Gov. Lujan Grisham withdraws National Guard troops from NM border

By:

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 05:44 PM MST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 05:45 PM MST

Gov. Lujan Grisham withdraws National Guard troops from NM border

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered the majority of National Guard troops deployed at the state's southern border to withdraw. 

The governor directed troops in Hidalgo County and surrounding counties remain in place to help with the ongoing humanitarian needs of communities there. 

She says they have seen large groups of families, women and children crossing over the border in the remote Antelope Wells area in recent months. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment