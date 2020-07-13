Gov. Lujan Grisham to talk about COVID-19 in New Mexico with Washington Post

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to talk about COVID-19 in New Mexico with Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart Monday, July 13 at 11 a.m during a live stream. The governor is expected to talk about New Mexico’s testing strategy, face mask mandate and her decision not to rely on the federal government.

During the live stream, Capehart is also expected to talk to Gov. Lujan Grisham about the fight over Spanish conquistador statues and police brutality protests in New Mexico.

To watch the stream, visit wapo.st/grisham.