Gov. Lujan Grisham to address racism, systemic injustice on Thursday

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Lujan Grisham and black community leaders will be holding a conversation regarding racism and systemic injustice across the nation on Thursday, June 4 at 3 p.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

Protests have been taking place across the United States in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd. On Wednesday, protests continued in New Mexico as hundreds of people gathered outside the Roundhouse in Santa Fe.

There have also been a series of peaceful protests in Albuquerque earlier this week.

