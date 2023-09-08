ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will enact a temporary ban on carrying firearms in any public space across Bernalillo County. The governor made the announcement during a news conference Friday.

Sitting alongside the Albuquerque Police Chief and Bernalillo County Sheriff. The governor says part of this new order is a 30-day suspension on open and concealed carry on public property for anyone other than law enforcement or licensed security. “I’ve warned everyone that we expect a direct challenge, probably as you’re writing this we’re getting a challenge, and that’s the way it should work. But I have to take a tough direct stand, or basically I’m just ignoring the fact that we lost an 11-year-old, another child,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The order is effective as of Friday, September 8, 2023, and only applies to Bernalillo County. The governor is basing the order on the county averaging more than 1,000 violent crimes per 100,000 people, and a lot of emergency room visits for gun injuries.

As for enforcement, she admits it will be “complicated” but they’re working with New Mexico State Police and district attorneys on how it will work. The governor says anyone caught breaking the order will fall under a “civil violation” connected to her public health order.

The governor says she doesn’t expect criminals to follow the order. But she hopes it is “a resounding message,” to everyone else in the community to report gun crime. “The point here is, is that, if everyone did it, and I wasn’t legally challenged, you would have fewer risks on the street, and I could safely say, to every New Mexican, particularly those folks living in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, I believe that you’re safer for the next 30 days, we’re have to wait and see,” said Lujan Grisham.

Alongside the order, the governor is appointing former NMSP chief Pete Kassetas to head up a task force on gun violence. There’s also a $750,000 appropriation to help pay for the order.

The governor also said law enforcement who sat with her at Friday’s press conference may not agree with the first step in her public health order.

In response to the governor’s order state Senate Republicans released this statement: