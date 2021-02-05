Gov. Lujan Grisham sends personal condolences to family of fallen NMSP officer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said 28-year-old Darian Jarrott was a beloved, respected and valued member of the New Mexico State Police Department. The governor said the death of Officer Jarrott is a painful loss for the state. “We owe a debt of gratitude to this incredible, courageous man,” Lujan Grisham said.

The governor said the entire state is mourning Jarrott’s death. “This is a young man with young children,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “He was a native son who was admired. He was a dedicated public servant.”

Jarrott was killed in the line of duty Thursday in Luna County. Jarrott was helping Homeland Security with an investigation when he pulled 39-year-old Omar Felix Cueva on I-10 and was shot. “His family deserves to know how much gratitude and respect we have and how mournful and sorrowful we all are,” Lujan Grisham said.

People from Jarrott’s hometown of Lordsburg said the loss is devastating. “If you had kids like him all the time, you would do wonders,” Jarrott’s former high school football coach Louie Baisa said.

Baisa coached Jarrott all four years at Lordsburg High. “I think the biggest compliment I can give to anybody who plays for me is that he could play on any 27 of my football teams,” Baisa said. “That is how good he was and how good of a kid he was.”

As a teenager, Jarrott was a cook at Kranberry’s Chatterbox in Lordsburg. “You just know everybody here,” owner Maureen Thornock said. “It is only a town of 2,800 people so you just know everyone’s kids.”

Jarrott’s father remains the kitchen manager and has worked there for more than 30 years now. Thornock said she watched Jarrott grow up. “Darian, we are so proud of you,” Thornock said. “We are proud of your willingness to make the sacrifice.”

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales said he knew Jarrott personally and visited with Jarrott’s family in Lordsburg Friday. It is about 35 minutes from where Morales lives. “To make sure we are there in support of the family and the law enforcement officers who are very much family to him as well,” Morales said. “It has been something that has been extremely difficult.”

Lujan Grisham said she also talked to the immediate family Friday to let them know they are not grieving alone. “They have our admiration, love and support,” Lujan Grisham said. “We want to do everything we can to lessen these incredible, tragic burdens that they have to carry.”

Jarrott was a father of three with a fourth child on the way. The family is asking for privacy at this time. The governor said NMSP will find the appropriate time to honor Jarrott and his family when it can be done safely.