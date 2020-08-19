Gov. Lujan Grisham says state on track to reopen school next month

New Mexico

WATCH: Full interview of Gov. Lujan Grisham talking about status of reopening the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –With New Mexico’s daily number of new coronavirus cases dropping, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state seems to be on track to reopen school next month. However, there is one area that could impact the decision of reopening the state.

KRQE Reporter Chris McKee talked with the governor Wednesday and asked about reopening the state. During the interview, the governor was also asked about her interest in a possible cabinet position if Joe Biden were to win the presidency.

