NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday was named to the National Governors Association’s Executive Committee after a vote by her peers. She will serve a one-year term which may be extended during the association’s 2024 annual summer meeting.

“States get more done when we work together,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of New Mexico and the nation at large in finding solutions that move all of us forward.”

The NGA is a bipartisan organization composed of the leaders of 55 states, territories, and commonwealths. Those on the executive committee will guide the NGA’s operations and priorities.

The other eight governors on the committee are Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah (Chair), Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado (Vice Chair), Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana, Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, and Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina.

The governors assumed their new roles during the NGA Annual Meeting in Atlantic City, New Jersey.