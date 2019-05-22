Gov. Lujan Grisham heads to Washington D.C. to discuss border issues

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to travel to Washington D.C. this week to ask the Department of Homeland Security for federal reimbursement for migrants seeking asylum as well as improved communication.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, spokesman Tripp Stelnicki stated the governor is seeking federal reimbursement for aiding migrants, and additional resources and staffing. She will be requesting better communication regarding where and when asylum seekers are being dropped off.

Gov. Lujan Grisham intends to discuss local concerns about the closure of Border Patrol highway checkpoints. She is scheduled to meet with Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan and other federal officials.

The Journal reports that Lujan Grisham has already spoken with McAleenan by phone but will use the in-person meeting to relay local concerns about the border

