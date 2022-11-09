SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to speak at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt. The governor will leave New Mexico Friday to attend the second week of the conference.

She will speak at four different events on the United States’ plans to combat climate change and the changes necessary to do so. This isn’t the first time she has spoken at the conference. Last year, Lujan Grisham flew to Scotland to speak on New Mexico’s commitments to fighting climate change.