Gov. Lujan Grisham featured in Rolling Stone article

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rolling Stone magazine is featuring Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in an article posted online Tuesday. The governor discussed the George Floyd protests saying she understands people’s frustrations but worries about the spread of coronavirus during the gatherings.
The governor also says she disagrees with how the president has responded to the demonstrations. The article covers coronavirus in New Mexico and how it’s affected the Navajo Nation and the governor’s decision to keep the economy closed while other states started reopening.
