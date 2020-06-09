Live Now
George Floyd funeral service takes place in Houston

Gov. Lujan Grisham featured in Rolling Stone article

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rolling Stone magazine is featuring Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in an article posted online Tuesday. The governor discussed the George Floyd protests saying she understands people’s frustrations but worries about the spread of coronavirus during the gatherings.

The governor also says she disagrees with how the president has responded to the demonstrations. The article covers coronavirus in New Mexico and how it’s affected the Navajo Nation and the governor’s decision to keep the economy closed while other states started reopening.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss