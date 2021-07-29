Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make state personnel announcement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to hold a news conference Thursday to make a state government personnel announcement. The news conference is slated to start at noon. KRQE will stream live on this page.

On Wednesday, New Mexico health officials gave an update on the state’s response to COVID-19. The updates come as the state has adjusted its masking guidance in parallel with national recommendations from the CDC. Tuesday, the CDC recommended that everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear face coverings indoors. The change comes amid growing concern with the rise of the Delta variant, a far more contagious form of COVID-19 now estimated to account for roughly 75% of new cases in New Mexico. As a whole, the state had been averaging roughly 50 to 60 new COVID cases for several months.

“Now we’re up in the 240 (new cases per day) to 260 (range,) so a very similar ratio,” said Dr. David Scrase, speaking of the roughly quadrupling of daily cases seen nationally over the last several weeks. The now acting Department of Health Secretary and Human Services Department Secretary, Scrase highlighted a concerning similar rise in cases, comparing the rise in cases seen in September 2020 with the current rise in cases.

The briefing coincides with the CDC releasing new mask guidelines. The CDC’s masking guidelines recommend people should wear masks indoors even when fully vaccinated, in counties where COVID transmission is ‘substantial’ or ‘high.’ One indicator of that is the total number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days being 50 or higher. In New Mexico, that applies to 14 counties including Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia counties in the metro area.