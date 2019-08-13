Gov. Lujan Grisham declares this ‘Wind Week’ in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared this week, “Wind Week.” It’s part of a nationwide effort to recognize the ways wind powers opportunity in American communities.

More than 100,000 Americans work in wind energy. The governor says sparking interest in wind energy careers at an early age will help the state retain its workforce.

“Young men and women ready to go, ready to have these kind of careers engaged in learning, making a difference right here,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

New Mexico already stands out as a powerhouse in wind energy, adding wind capacity at a higher growth rate than any other state. Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari also houses the North American Wind Research and training center, providing specialized job training in the field.