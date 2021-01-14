Gov. Lujan Grisham declares State of Emergency leading up to inauguration

Leaves turn red outside the New Mexico State Capitol building, known as the Roundhouse, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made an executive order for the state, declaring an emergency due to the threat of riots and insurrection.

The order cites the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and “credible intelligence” that similar riots could happen at capitol buildings or other government buildings across the country to coincide with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021.

In the order, the governor says, in part:

I, Michelle Lujan Grisham, Governor of the State of New Mexico, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the State of New Mexico, do hereby declare a State of Emergency to exist in the State of New Mexico due to the ongoing and pervasive threat of riots and insurrection beginning on January 16th through the day the Governor’s Authorized Representative determines to be the end of the emergency period. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

