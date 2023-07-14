NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has decided that the state of New Mexico will pay the monthly radio service subscriber fees for federal, local, and tribal first responders. The cost of the fees will now be covered by the New Mexico Department of Information Technology (DoIT).

The radio system allows first responders from different agencies to communicate with each other via a single platform in the event of an emergency. The system is managed by the Department of Information Technology.

Last legislative session, a bill that would have reimbursed public safety agencies for the subscription fees failed to pass. That was Senate Bill 409, sponsored by Senators William Burt and Brenda McKenna and Representative Joshua Hernandez.