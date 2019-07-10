Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plan to overhaul disability program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration plans to overhaul a state disability program.

Tuesday, the governor stated her administration will overhaul the Developmental Disabilities Waiver program. The Albuquerque Journal reports that currently there is a backlog of roughly 5,000 people with developmental disabilities in the waiver program.

Lujan Grisham says the goal is to completely eliminate that backlog in a six-year span. Currently, people are waiting an average of 13-years for services they need.

Legislative analysts determine it would cost around $131 million per year to provide the extra services if 4,000 individuals were removed from the waiting list. However, the analysts also recommended taking steps to minimize costs.