Gov. Lujan Grisham announces nearly $10M in rural infrastructure investments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration announced Monday that $9.75 million in essential infrastructure projects in rural communities across New Mexico.

“Governor Lujan Grisham understands that investments in safe, reliable infrastructure are important steps towards a more vibrant economy,” said Victor Reyes in a news release, the governor’s legislative director and chairman of the council. “These investments touch every corner of our state. They represent opportunities to create jobs and improve quality of life for hardworking New Mexicans.”

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the projects include water and sewer system improvements, wastewater treatment upgrades, streets and drainage fixes, accommodations for individuals with disabilities at public facilities, senior center construction and more.

The projects are:

$750,000 to Anthony for street and drainage improvements on Acosta Road

$750,000 to Bayard for sewer system improvements

$750,000 to Clovis for construction and improvements at the Hillcrest Senior Center

$703,830 to Dexter for water system improvements

$750,000 to Fort Sumner for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant

$1 million to Gallup for a street and drainage improvement project on West Logan Avenue

$749,077 to Luna County for renovations and expansions at the county health complex

$750,000 to Mora County for an upgrade to emergency and communication services infrastructure

$728,346 to Otero County for improvements to public facilities

$750,000 to Ruidoso for water and sewer system improvements

$750,000 to San Juan County for Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at various county facilities

$750,000 to San Miguel County for a road and drainage project

$652,596 to Silver City for water system improvements in Chihuahua Hill

$750,000 to Socorro for street and drainage improvements on Cuba Road

The council also set aside $1.5 million in Community Development Block Grants for local economic development projects in rural New Mexico communities.