ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Albuquerque Police say they've arrested the arsonist who started two fires in the bosque over the weekend, as APD and AFR are working to prevent more. APD's Open Space Unit hopes just their presence can deter people from setting fires or even catch them in the act.

"Just patrolling because we do get 311 referrals, as well as the city Parks and Rec side of open space identifying any kind of camps that are set up or just any suspicious activity in those areas," OPD Open Space Unit Sgt. Chris Schroeder said. The unit has a sergeant and as many as six officers patrolling the bosque at any given time by airboat, on foot, bicycles, and ATVs so they can access all areas and trails.