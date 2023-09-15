SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is holding a press conference on Friday, September 15 at 11:00 a.m. This comes one week after the governor ordered a 30-day suspension on the open and concealed carrying of firearms in the state. The press conference will stream live on this page.

Since the governor’s declaration, numerous lawsuits have been filed against Governor Lujan Grisham as well as protests against the health order. On Wednesday, Judge David Urias sided with gun advocates in court and put a temporary restraining order, preventing enforcement of the governor’s open-carry/concealed carry ban.