Gov. grants pardons to 19 individuals

FILE – In this July 9, 2019 file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. An advocacy group for retired public employees assailed core provisions of a pension reform proposal in defiance of recommendations by the governor, at a legislative hearing Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the first pardons of her administration on Friday, invoking her power of executive clemency for 19 individuals convicted of crimes in New Mexico.

The majority of the crimes committed were of an non-violent nature. The forgiven offenses committed by the individuals include forgery, drug possession, burglary, larceny, issuing a worthless check, and conspiracy among others. All of the offenses were at least a decade old, the most recent happened in 2007.

The majority of those given clemency had also previously applied for pardons under the administrations of Governors Susana Martinez and Bill Richardson. Article V, Section 6 of the New Mexico Constitution provides that the “governor shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons, after conviction for all offenses except treason and in cases of impeachment.” The governor does not have authority to pardon convictions for violations of municipal ordinances or convictions from other jurisdiction, such as convictions from other states and convictions under federal law.

The people granted clemency are:

  • Jennifer Dawn Mahan
  • Woodrow Kent Dunn Sr.
  • Sheryl Humphreys
  • Christine Josephine McCarty
  • Jeffrey Clinton Holland
  • David Bugarin
  • Mary Beth Gosson
  • Gary Dale Verble
  • Cesar Manuel Lopez
  • Johnny Calvin Culley
  • Paul Lopez Espinoza
  • Raymond Pacheco
  • Bryan Lee Cooper
  • Melissa Michelle Washburn
  • Jimmy Eugene Fuson
  • Daniel Allen Chapman
  • Faury Gonzales
  • John Green
  • Carlos Frank Gonzales

The governor’s pardon restores certain fundamental rights, such as the right to vote, the right to hold public office and other positions of the public trust, and the right to bear arms.

