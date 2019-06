SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Wednesday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that Alisha Tafoya Lucero will serve as the new head of the state Corrections Department. She has served as the interim secretary for the department for the last two months.

Tafoya Lucero’s appointment comes after Julie Jones, the governor’s previous selection announced that she would not be able to take the position citing unexpected personal issues.